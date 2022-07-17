Celebrity News July 17, 2022
J.Lo & Ben Affleck Are Married (Report)
Capping off one of the great Hollywood love stories of all time, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly hitched!
TMZ broke the story that the lovebirds — who previously broke off an engagement in 2004 before getting back together in a big way last year — tied the knot this weekend in Las Vegas.
TMZ reports that, according to court records, Jennifer Lynn Lopez and Benjamin Geza Affleck obtained a Clark County, Nevada, marriage license on Saturday.
A source close to the couple told TMZ they have exchanged "I dos."
The marriage news comes after the couple had been spotted house-hunting in Beverly Hills, where they are rumored to have plunked down $60M for an estate previously owned by Danny DeVito and Rhea Pearlman.
Congratulations to the longtime loves!