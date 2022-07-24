J.Lo Launches JLo Body on Her 53rd Birthday!

Daniella Midenge/JLo Beauty

It's J.Lo's 53rd birthday, but she's the one giving presents!

The icon has launched JLo Body by JLoBeauty, celebrating with a risqué nude campaign to hammer home that the products were "inspired by the most iconic booty"!

With Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm, you can target your hips, thighs, and butt with guarana seed extract and pink pepperslim to reduce the look of stretchmarks and to hydrate your most precious asset — your skin!

This debut product from one of the world's great beauties is being sold at JLoBeauty.com for $65, and will be at Sephora.com on September 6.

It will appear in Sephora brick-and-mortar stores on September 26.

J.Lo tells People exclusively that she has been dreaming of this type of product her whole life, and while she wishes "that there was some magic formula that was just going to make" stretchmarks disappear, this product is the next best thing — an affordable, clinically tested balm that gives visible results.