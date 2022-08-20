Backgrid

Ben Affleck and his brother Casey have always seemed close, so why is Casey still in L.A. while other friends and family of Ben and Jen are arriving in Georgia to celebrate their wedding festivities?

TMZ reports that Casey was spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, seemingly too late to make it to Georgia to share in his brother's big day.

A pap bluntly asks, "How come you're not at your brother's wedding today?"

Though the pap and the outlet seem to think Affleck mumbles something about falling asleep in response, it also sounds like he is mumbling he has "other things" to do.

"Today is your brother's big day! You're an Affleck!" the pap exclaims, but Affleck quietly thanks him and drives away from the Starbucks where he'd been spotted.

Meanwhile, Ben and Jen have already been seen in Savannah, as wedding preparations were in full swing at Ben’s Georgia estate.

His mom injured herself, but was released from a local hospital, ensuring she won't miss any of the good stuff!

DailyMail.com posted an aerial view of the Hampton Island property, where trucks are making deliveries and tents are going up.

The estate was featured on HGTV’s “Fantasy Open House,” and Ben, J.Lo and their blended family of five children are reportedly staying in the so-called “big house.”

“Extra” Special Correspondent, Page Six’s Carlos Greer says the A-list guest list likely includes Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Leah Remini.

Carlos added, “It's supposed to be an intimate celebration for family and friends.”

Those guests are being asked to wear formal, all-white attire for the ceremony a couple of hours before sunset on Saturday evening, and it should be quite an event. It’s reportedly been in the planning stages for four months.