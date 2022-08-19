Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were just spotted in Savannah, as wedding preparations got underway at Ben’s Georgia estate.

DailyMail.com posted an aerial view of the Hampton Island property where trucks are making deliveries and tents are going up.

The estate was featured on HGTV’s “Fantasy Open House,” and Ben, J.Lo and their blended family of five children are reportedly staying in the so-called “big house.”

“Extra” Special Correspondent, Page Six’s Carlos Greer says the A-list guest list likely include Ben’s brother Casey Affleck, as well as Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Leah Remini.

Carlos added, “It's supposed to be an intimate celebration for family and friends.”

Those guests are being asked to wear formal, all-white attire for the ceremony a couple of hours before sunset on Saturday evening, and it should be quite an event. It’s reportedly been in the planning stages for four months.

Greer said, “They enlisted Colin Cowie, he’s the go-to event planner for all the stars including Oprah, Michael Jordan, Nicole Kidman and comes with a pretty hefty price tag… his price tag ranges from $25,000 to $25 million.”

Page Six reports celebrity life coach and podcaster Jay Shetty will officiate.

“Extra” also learned the rundown for the weekend. First, wedding guests will be able to join the couple for “Drinks and Dessert” on Friday. Saturday is when the ceremony will take place, along with dinner and dancing apparently at a barn on the property.

The couple will wrap up their festivities with a casual Sunday brunch.