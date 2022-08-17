Jesse Williams on Ellen Pompeo’s Limited ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Scenes, Hints at More Japril (Exclusive)

Getty

Jesse Williams and Michael Pena spoke with “Extra’s” Katie Krause about their new superhero flick “Secret Headquarters,” out now on Paramount+.

Jesse also reacted to Ellen Pompeo doing a smaller amount of episodes on “Grey’s Anatomy” for this upcoming seasonm and what it could mean for the return of Jackson and April.

Williams showed support for Pompeo, who is only appearing in eight episodes, saying, “That woman has worked so hard all year, every year, for the last 20 years building that franchise globally, any time off she gets is well-earned.”

While he has “no idea” if there will be more Japril scenes, due to Pompeo’s absence, he said, “I'm sure they have something, something creative up their sleeve…. I think it’s possible.”

As for “Secret Headquarters,” Jesse had a blast working with an “incredible group of people,” calling it a “generational experience.”

Michael added, “It was a lot of fun on set.”

Williams wants the movie to be an “escape” for his kids, adding, “I feel like a kid because it's this adventure camp of a set.”