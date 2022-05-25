'Grey's Anatomy': Ellen Pompeo 'Would Love' a Taylor Swift Cameo (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Taylor Swift has been a fan of "Grey’s Anatomy" for years — the superstar singer even named one of her cats Meredith Grey after Ellen Pompeo’s character, and Pompeo appeared in the 2015 star-studded music video for Swift’s hit song "Bad Blood."

In 2019, Taylor posed for Entertainment Weekly in a jacket filled with Easter-egg pins of her favorite things, including a pic of Meredith Grey and Christina Yang (Sandra Oh).

A YouTube video even shows Swift freaking out when her song "White Horse" appeared on Season 5 of the iconic medical drama.

So, yeah — Taylor loves the show!

"Extra’s" Katie Krause recently spoke with Ellen at an event promoting the show’s upcoming 400th episode, asking if we could ever see a Taylor cameo on the series, which has been picked up for Season 19.

Ellen liked the idea! “I think she's pretty busy," she said, "but that would be fun. I would love it."

One day later, a rumor spread like wildfire after TikTok user @thethriftyswiftie posted a screenshot of an entry on Swift’s IMDb page showing Taylor named as a cast member, playing herself, on the Season 18 finale of the Shondaland series.

It’s not likely to be true, but neither ABC nor Swift has commented on the rumor.

Pompeo did talk to "Extra" about whether or not fans should expect her to marry again on the show after her character recently exchanged "I love yous" with Scott Speedman’s character, Nick Marsh. “I think that the idea of moving on or not moving on after your spouse has died… it's a great story to explore and it’s helpful to people.”

“We've lost so many people during COVID," she added. "A lot of people unfortunately know what it's like to lose a spouse, and that's a story worth telling."

She went on to praise Speedman, calling him “an amazing partner.”

“I'm super lucky to have him and we're having fun and we'll see where the stories lead us," she said. "Our goal is always to try and help people with our stories."

Pompeo has long been vocal about wanting to leave the series. When asked if the show could go on without her, she played coy about her future, saying, “We’ll see… This show really belongs to the fans.”

The Season 18 finale is slated to be one that leaves fans with big questions. "Extra" also recently Zoomed with Sarah Drew, who is returning to the series for the finale as the beloved April Kepner.

“Yes, there is a massive cliffhanger," Drew teased. “I remember I read the episode and at the end I was like, ‘So wait, how is everybody coming back? I mean the show itself, like, how does everybody recover from this?’" She added, “It definitely leaves a giant question mark, and it would be a huge open door for reinventing everything if one wanted to.”