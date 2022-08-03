Why Ellen Pompeo Is Reducing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Role in Season 19

ABC Television

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo won’t be starring in every episode for the 19th season of the hit ABC show!

Pompeo will play Dr. Meredith Grey in eight episodes, multiple outlets confirmed.

A typical season of the show is usually 20-24 episodes.

While she’ll appear in a “limited capacity,” Pompeo will still serve as an executive producer and narrator on the show.

What’s the reasoning? Pompeo just signed on to star in a limited Hulu series that centers on a couple who adopts a girl who they believe suffers from a rare form of dwarfism… but they eventually have their suspicions.

It will be Ellen’s first acting gig outside of “Grey’s Anatomy” since 2005, when she starred in “Life of the Party.”

In May, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Pompeo, who played coy about her future on “Grey’s’ Anatomy.”

When asked if the show could go on without her, she said, “We’ll see… This show really belongs to the fans.”