Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Photographed Together for First Time Since Oscars

Backgrid

Over the weekend, Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith were spotted together for the first time since the Oscars!

Will was seen smiling after their lunch date at Nobu in Malibu.

At one point, Will even flashed a peace sign at the photogs while Jada trailed a step behind.

Will and Jada have been keeping a low profile since he shocked the Oscars audience when he slapped Chris Rock over a joke about Pinkett Smith’s hair. Jada suffers from alopecia, reportedly unbeknownst to Chris at the time.

A few weeks ago, Will addressed the controversial moment in a YouTube video.

In a video posted on his channel, text appears on the screen that says, “It’s been a minute… Over the last few months, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work… You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer.”

Will then sits down on camera and reads the question, “Why didn’t you apologize to Chris in your acceptance speech?”

In response, he explains, “I was fogged out by that point. It's all fuzzy.”

He adds that he has reached out to Chris, but says that Rock is “not ready to talk.”

Will then takes the opportunity to publicly apologize to Chris, Chris’ mother, and his family.

“So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk. I want to apologize to Chris's mother. I saw an interview that Chris' mother did and, you know, that was one of the things about that moment I just didn't realize, and, you know, I wasn't thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment. So I want to apologize to Chris's mother. I want to apologize to Chris's family.”

In the wake of his video, Rock also shard his two cents on his Chris Rock Ego Death world tour in Atlanta.

He said, "Everybody is trying to be a f**king victim," a clear swipe at Smith's video. "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims."

He went on to joke, "Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith... I went to work the next day. I got kids."

Rock also got laughs with: "Anybody who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."

Jada discussed the incident in a recent episode of “Red Table Talk” about alopecia.

She told her audience, “This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”