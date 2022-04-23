Will Smith Makes First Post-Slap Appearance — Poses with Fans in India

Getty Images

It's been a rocky few weeks post-Oscars for Will Smith, whose surprising smack for Chris Rock at the awards has been the talk of Hollywood and the world... but it looks like he is inching back toward a normal routine.

Smith, who was banned from the Oscars for 10 years over the slap — a punishment he immediately accepted after apologizing — was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai, India, Saturday, the first sighting of the actor since he took home Oscar gold for his performance in "King Richard."

People reports the 53-year-old star was swarmed by paparazzi when he touched down at the airport, but took a few moments to pose for a handful of selfies with fans, including a security guard.

Looking hearty and sporting a white T-shirt, white compression pants, gray shorts, Nike sneakers, and a colorful braid around his neck, Smith smiled broadly in the selfies, appearing to be in a good mood after all the controversy.

At this week's Season 5 return of "Red Table Talk," Jada Pinkett Smith — whose shaved head was the subject of the joke by Rock that led Smith to confront him — referenced the slap via a title card, which read, “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

In the wake of the slap, Smith resigned from the Academy and apologized, saying in a statement his actions were “shocking, painful and inexcusable.”

He added, “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

Will acknowledged that what he did overshadowed the show and its winners.

He said, “I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”