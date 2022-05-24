Will Smith’s Eerie Vision About Losing His Career Before Oscars Slap

Netflix

Months before the notorious Oscars slap, Will Smith had a vision that he was going to lose his career.

During a sit-down with David Letterman on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” taped before the Oscars, he explained what happened while he was tripping on the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca.

He told Letterman, “I started seeing all of my money flying away, and my house is flying away, and my career is going away, and I’m trying to grab for my money, and my career and my whole life is getting destroyed. This is my fear, and I’m in there, but I’m wanting to vomit.”

Will went on, “I hear a voice saying, ‘This is what the f**k it is, this is what the f**k life is.’ And I’m going, ‘Oh, sh*t, and I hear Willow screaming, ‘Daddy, help me. Daddy, how come you won’t help me?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t see you, baby.’"

“I stopped caring about my house, I stopped caring about my career, and I get to the point where I settled down, and the voice is still at 100 percent; I still hear Willow screaming, my money is still flying away, but I’m... totally calm, even though there’s hell going on in my mind.”

While Smith called it “the individual most hellish psychological experience” that he’s ever gone through, he had a mental shift. He emphasized, “I realized that anything that happens in my life, I can handle it. I can handle any person I lose, I can handle anything that goes wrong in my life, I can handle anything in my marriage, I can handle anything that this life has to offer. That’s part of the psychological training that happens in ayahuasca.”

Will pointed out, “I developed a trust and a love for me that I never had. I trust me to be okay, no matter what happens.”

Smith revealed that he took ayahuasca 14 times over a two-year span.

Will has been keeping a low profile since the Oscars, which he won’t be able to attend for 10 years.

In response to the Oscars ban, Smith told People magazine, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

In late March, Smith and Chris Rock shared a heated exchange on the Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair — and to the shock of viewers and audience members, it turned physical when Will slapped Chris. Jada suffers from alopecia, reportedly unbeknownst to Chris at the time.

After the Oscars, Will announced his resignation from the Academy.

He called his actions “shocking, painful and inexcusable.”

He added, “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

Will acknowledged that what he did overshadowed the show and its winners.