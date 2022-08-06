Britney Spears' Ex, Kevin Federline, Says Sons Choose Not to See Her

DailyMail.com is reporting that Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has broken a decade-long silence to talk about the pop icon — and he's claiming her sons have avoided seeing her by their own choice.

In a series of exclusive interviews to be aired on ITV this coming week, Federline will reportedly reveal, "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to the wedding."

Stating that Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, still love their mom, he says they nonetheless find her nude selfies "tough."

Comments that are sure to be controversial include his support of the 13-year conservatorship that Spears recently fought successfully to end in court. Saying he thinks her father's intervention "saved" Spears, he also noted, "This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else... It's the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in my life."

Why speak up now? Federline says it's not to criticize Spears, but to show another side of the story.

Federline, 44, lives with his wife of nine years, Victoria, and the boys near the L.A.-area mansion Britney just bought in June.

DailyMail.com reports Daphne Barak conducted the bombshell interview.