Britney & Sam Hit Back After Kevin Federline's Bombshell Interview

In the wake of a shockingly personal Kevin Federline interview that will air on ITV this week, Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari are speaking out.

According to DailyMail.com, Federline will reportedly reveal in the broadcast, "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to the wedding."

Stating that Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, still love their mom, he says they nonetheless find her nude selfies "tough."

He also said he approved of Britney's 13-year conservatorship, which he theorized saved her life.

In response, Britney took to Instagram, writing, "It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children ... As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone ... It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram."

Spears went on to assert, "I gave them everything ... Only one word: HURTFUL ... I'll say it ... My mother told me, 'You should GIVE them to their dad' ... I'm sharing this because I can."

She ended her retort with a plucky, "Have a good day folks !!!"

Her protective hubby Sam also jumped into the fray on Instagram, writing, "To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt wich is quite modest these days."

"All other posts," he declared, "were implied nudity wich can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap."

He also attacked Federline's contention that Sean Preston and Jayden are estranged, pointing out that they will make their own decisions when they turn 18. Taking a dig at Federline, he wrote the boys may "eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model. Kevin's gravy train will end soon wich probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements."

Asghari tried to explain his feelings about Federline, writing, "I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him choosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year CShip and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well."

Taking a parting shot, Sam wrote he wouldn't comment on the issue again "except to say I have a job."