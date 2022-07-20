'Love Is Blind' Star Danielle Ruhl Reveals How She Lost 70 Lbs.

“Love Is Blind” star Danielle Ruhl is opening up on her weight-loss journey.

On Tuesday, Ruhl revealed that she’s lost 70 lbs. over the past 10 years with the help of Nutrisystem.

Along with a video, Ruhl shared on Instagram, “If you know me, you know that I’ve struggled with weight since I was a kid. I get asked a lot how I lost the weight/ kept it off. Ten years ago, after trying everything I started @Nutrisystem with a coworker.

“Taking control of my health and dropping 70lbs ⬇️ is a huge part of the reason that I am who I am today, and so much of that is thanks to Nutrisystem. This is why I am so excited to share that I am partnering with Nutrisystem, a brand that has been close to my heart for so long,” Danielle went on.

“I am excited to share my story with you, connect you with the program, and of course hype you up on along the way. If you have any questions don’t hesitate to reach out!”

Ruhl raved about how Nutrisystem has helped her lose the weight and keep it off. She added, “It really changed my life.”

Ruhl’s husband Nick Thompson, who she met on the second season of “Love Is Blind,” showed his love and support by commenting, “I’m proud of you for sharing your journey and continue to be as you take control of your health everyday! I fell in love without ever seeing you and you’re a beautiful human at any weight! 👏👏.”

In a press release for Nutrisystem, Ruhl recalled, “When I was younger, food was almost like a crutch that I would use to distract me during times I was feeling low. The more this became a habit, the more I found myself eating and indulging in unhealthy foods. I was also bullied for being heavier than most kids. Instead of using this as jumpstarting a healthier return, I turned back to food when I was feeling sad.”

After noticing that her weight was “consistently increasing,” she “lost weight in an unhealthy way.”

She stressed, “Nutrisystem taught me about healthy eating, portion control and overall helped me crave healthier foods that ultimately lead to a lifestyle change. Consistency is key.”