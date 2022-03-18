‘Love Is Blind’ Star Shayne Jansen Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Body Transformation

Instagram

Shayne Jansen is sharing his health journey with fans!

It turns out the “Love Is Blind” star didn’t always have those rock-hard abs he’s been showing off on Instagram.

Shayne posted before-and-after pics on Instagram that reveal his chest and belly before, and his six-pack now. “It’s amazing when you prioritize yourself and you look as good as you feel. I’ve come a long way in a year and I can finally say I truly love myself,” he wrote.

Of course, Jansen hasn’t been shy about showing off his ripped bod on the gram, including an ab-tastic post of him wearing a cut off T-shirt with the caption, “We love a good crop top 🙈.”

The 32-year-old shot to fame on “Love Is Blind” Season 2 after he connected with Natalie Lee and Shaina Hurley in the pods. He ultimately proposed to Natalie, but she turned him down at the altar.

They tried dating after the show, but broke up again. Now, a source tells Us Weekly, “They are not on good terms at the moment. They haven’t been communicating and stopped following each other on social media.”

Earlier this month, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Lee about their post-show relationship and split. She said, at the time, that they were on good terms.

Lee explained, “I think ultimately we just realized we’re very different people with different wants and needs that we, you know, can’t fulfill for one another… We went through a period of not talking after that, but, you know, now we are good friends.”

As for what made them call it quits the second time, Natalie answered, “We had our communication styles [that] are very, very different and it led to a lot of misunderstandings. You know, we definitely loved each other a lot and we really, really wanted it to work, but, you know, like I said, we are very different people.”

While it’s “really hard” watching their love story unfold on the show, Natalie believed that it was “the healthiest decision for ourselves.”

Lee said she has “a lot of love” for Jansen, but she noted that she doesn’t have romantic feelings for him. She emphasized, “That door is closed right now.”

In fact, Shayne even hinted last week that Natalie might be dating fellow contestant Sal Perez.

Jansen participated in an Instagram Stories Q&A and a fan asked if he and Natalie "hate each other now”? He answered with the cryptic message, "Ask @salvadior08."

Natalie and Sal had been sparking romance rumors with some flirty Instagram comments, but Natalie told the “Tea With Publyssity” podcast that she isn’t dating Sal, insisting they are “really close friends.”