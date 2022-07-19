‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Lucy Hale Reacts to Reboot Footage and Hints at Cameo (Exclusive)

Splash News

Days ago, Lucy Hale hit the red carpet at the premiere of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Hale, who called it a full-circle moment since she was in the original “Pretty Little Liars.”

Hale shared, “This is so funny because I don’t think I have been back to Warner Brothers since we wrapped, which was five years ago… and then I was reminiscing on my life and this is all happening. It’s just so crazy how life is. I’m really excited to be here — it’s really special.”

Lucy has seen some of the new series, saying, “I watched the first two episodes and it's really freaking cool.”

When asked about her reaction to seeing the first A text message coming through, Hale commented, “I mean, it's like there's so many parts of it where the original fans will grasp onto, but there is a new take on it…They really hone in on the slasher-horror thing and its very scary logic and I just, the acting is great, the writing's great, and it's just really fun… There's enough newness that it feels really fresh.”

Lucy pointed out that when she booked “Pretty Little Liars,” she didn’t realize the reach the show would have! She said, “I mean, I think I knew when I booked ‘Pretty Little Liars’ that my life was going to change, but the magnitude of it, like, no idea, and I definitely didn't think I'd be hosting something for a reimagining of the story — or I guess that's how they're describing it — but I'm honored and I'm excited.”

Hale is now friends with “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” star Bailee Madison. She commented, “We went to Pilates this morning and I told her today, I was like, ‘Just enjoy it,’ because I think that it's so overwhelming… I remember those feelings of just, like, not being able to take it all in… So, I mean, it's just like, ‘Enjoy the ride.’”

Is Lucy open to making a cameo and revisiting the role of Aria? She answered, “I think there's something really special about how separate they are and… there's a familiar quality, but I think keeping the stories very separat, it is great, too, because I think, I don't know, listen, who knows…? I never say never… So we'll see.”