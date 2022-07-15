Ivana Trump’s Cause of Death Revealed

Backgrid

A day after Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan residence, new details have been released.

According to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Ivana died from “blunt impact injuries” to her torso.

Her death has been listed as an accident.

The spokesperson added, “Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation.”

The New York Post reported that building staff found the 73-year-old at the bottom of the staircase at her Manhattan home on Thursday and called authorities.

Police are now investigating whether she fell down the stairs or might have gone into cardiac arrest. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine her official cause of death.

A family source told the Post that her health had been declining in recent years.

“Extra’s” Carlos Greer spoke with her close friend, socialite Nikki Haskell, about their friendship, Ivana’s final days, and how she feared her friend would fall down a “treacherous” staircase at her townhouse.

Nikki shared, “I’m in shock. I am totally devastated,” saying that after she heard the news, she “spent a lot of time looking at old pictures and sort of reminiscing through the times we spent together and trying to have the best thoughts.”

Haskell recalled, “The first time she went out with Donald, we double-dated… We always had a thing where we always wore the same clothes… The minute I met her it, was like we were separated at birth… The minute I met her, we became best friends.”