Ivana Trump: New Details Surrounding Her Death

Splash News

New details have emerged surrounding the death of Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump.

The New York Post reports that building staff found the 73-year-old at the bottom of the staircase at her Manhattan home on Thursday and called authorities.

Police are now investigating whether she fell down the stairs or may have gone into cardiac arrest. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine her official cause of death.

A family source told the Post that her health had been declining in recent years.

Previously, ABC 7 reported that her death was not considered suspicious, and authorities told the media outlet that she appeared to have died from natural causes.

Ivana was a model, businesswoman, and fashion designer. She was married four times, including her marriage to Trump from 1977-1992. Their divorce was tabloid fodder in NYC for months.

Donald and Ivana shared three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Eric was spotted outside his mother’s townhouse on Thursday, where The Post says he told reporters, “It’s a very sad day, guys. It’s a very sad day.” He also released a statement calling Ivana an “incredible woman” and “a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.” He added, “She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

A source told the paper that Ivanka is in “shock” and that the mother and daughter “were super close.”

She shared a carousel of photos with her mom on Instagram, writing, “Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always. ❤️”

Donald Trump released a statement on Truth Social that said, "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"