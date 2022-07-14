Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's First Wife, Dead at 73

Getty

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has died at 73.

The family told ABC in a statement, “Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion & determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children & 10 grandchildren."

According to ABC 7, she died in her Manhattan apartment.

The media outlet says police were called regarding a person in cardiac arrest. Her death is not considered suspicious, and authorities tell ABC 7 she appears to have died from natural causes.

Ivana was a model, businesswoman, and fashion designer. She was married four times, including her marriage to Trump from 1977-1992. Their divorce was tabloid fodder in NYC for months.

Donald and Ivana shared three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.