Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby #2

Though Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are no longer together, they are having another baby!

They will be welcoming their second child via surrogate soon.

Kardashian’s rep confirmed the news, telling People magazine, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Khloé and Tristan are already parents to daughter True, 4.

Just nine months ago, Khloé tweeted, “I want [True] to have a sibling. If it’s God’s plan.”

Last year, Khloé discussed the possibility of having another child via surrogacy. During an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she said, “[My doctor] said that I would be, like, a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy. I’m not gonna get into specifics on camera, but they said it’s an 80 percent chance I’ll miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn’t know that was a lingering thing. … She said she would feel terrible putting [an embryo] in without warning me that most likely I wouldn’t be able to carry.”

Over the past few years, Khloé and Tristan have been in an on-again-off-again relationship amid several cheating scandals.

Earlier this year, Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with another woman, Marlee Nichols.

He said, “I take full responsibility for my actions,” adding, “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

The NBA player also posted a public apology to Kardashian on Instagram Stories. The message said, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé has addressed Tristan’s infidelity on “The Kardashians.” Referencing his 2018 cheating scandal, she told Tristan, “I have thrown water on all your clothes when I was nine months pregnant. If I wasn’t pregnant, I would have f--ked you up. I just didn’t want to break my nails before delivery.”

Last month, it was reported that Kardashian has moved on from the relationship and is now dating a private investor.

A source told People magazine that Khloé and the mystery man are in the “early stages” of a relationship.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause recently spoke with Khloé and her family about “The Kardashians.” At the time, Khloé described herself as being “guarded” when it comes to her new relationships, and Kim called her a “sneaky dater”!

Katie asked Khloé, “Are we going to see you dating on this new show?” The star replied, “I don’t know… I do think from my years of being on TV that I will probably be more guarded, especially in a new relationship.”

Kim teased, “Khloé’s a sneaky dater,” adding, “She keeps it to herself.”

Khloé explained, “I don’t think I would put anything fresh on the show because you still have to figure it out and sometimes the cameras can just murk things up. Not because they’re doing anything, but sometimes things get misconstrued and then what if you’re like, ‘God, I actually don’t want to date this person anymore’? Now you’re, like, stuck on TV with someone forever.”