How Travis Barker Spent the Fourth of July After Release from Hospital

Over the holiday weekend, Travis Barker was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center following a scary bout of pancreatitis.

Travis took to his Instagram Story to share photos of his day on the Fourth of July.

Along with posting images of flowers he received from Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, he also shared photos of an orange pickup truck and a beach.

Barker’s wife Kourtney also shared similar photos of the truck and beach.

In one of the Kourtney’s videos, her daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7, can be seen sitting in the backseat of the truck.

Travis’ face is not seen the video, but it looks like he was the one driving the truck.

That same day, a source told The Sun U.K., “Travis has now been discharged and is at home as he continues to recover with the support of his family on July 4th."

Just days ago, Travis opened up about what sent him to the hospital. He tweeted, “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Despite his hospitalization, things were looking up! He tweeted, “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kourtney Kardashian couldn't contain her gratitude, sharing on her own Stories, "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change."

"I am so grateful to God for healing my husband," she wrote, "for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative."

She ended with a hearty thanks for the medical professionals who saved Travis' life: "I am so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."

In spite of the deeply felt and articulate statement, feeling blown away, she followed it with, "It's crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me."

Last week, TMZ reported that Barker was hospitalized for pancreatitis.

Travis first went to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center before he was transported via ambulance to Cedars-Sinai.

According to the Mayo Clinic, pancreatitis is “inflammation of the pancreas.” It can begin suddenly and last for a few days.

Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him.