Travis Barker Reveals His Pancreatitis Was 'Life-Threatening'

Getty Images

Travis Barker is opening up about what sent him to the hospital — and he wants fans to be aware it was "life-threatening."

In an Instagram Story posted Saturday, the rocker wrote, "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since."

He went on, "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube."

"This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

On the bright side, Barker's prognosis now seems good. "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

Instagram

His new wife Kourtney Kardashian couldn't contain her gratitude, sharing on her own Stories, "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change."

"I am so grateful to God for healing my husband," she wrote, "for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative."

She ended with a hearty thanks for the medical professionals who saved Travis' life: "I am so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."

In spite of the deeply felt and articulate statement, feeling blown away, she followed it with, "It's crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me."

Backgrid

On Tuesday, the famed Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized for what at the time was an unspecified health reason.

TMZ first reported that Barker went to the hospital due to pancreatitis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, pancreatitis is “inflammation of the pancreas.” It can begin suddenly and last for a few days.

Travis first went to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center before he was transported via ambulance to Cedars-Sinai.

Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him.