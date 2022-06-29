The Reason Behind Travis Barker’s Hospitalization

Getty Images

On Tuesday, famed Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized for an unspecified health reason.

Now, TMZ is reporting that Barker went to the hospital due to pancreatitis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, pancreatitis is “inflammation of the pancreas.” It can begin suddenly and last for a few days.

It is unclear if Barker was suffering symptoms like abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting, before his hospitalization.

Sources told TMZ that doctors think that Barker’s recent colonoscopy may have triggered the pancreatitis.

Travis first went to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center before he was transported via ambulance to Cedars-Sinai.

TMZ obtained photos of Travis on a gurney with medical crew and wife Kourtney Kardashian beside him.

Kardashian kept a low profile in a black hoodie and sweatpants.

Barker didn’t go into detail about the medical emergency, but tweeted on Tuesday, “God save me.”

It was unknown if the tweet was referencing his medical condition or the song "God Save Me" that he produced for Machine Gun Kelly, who performed with Travis' son Landon at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night.

Landon, who performed "Die in California" with MGK, posted videos from the performance on Instagram Stories. DailyMail.com reports he attended an after-party with MGK and Megan Fox, leaving with new girlfriend Charli D'Amelio.

Meanwhile, Landon's sister Alabama, 16, rushed to her dad's side in L.A.

She posted on Instagram Stories, "Please send your prayers," as well as a now-deleted TikTok photo of her holding Travis' hand in the hospital with the message "please say a prayer."

The hospitalization comes days after news broke that Kourtney was battling COVID-19 for the second time.

In a post on her lifestyle blog, Poosh, Kourtney revealed that she contracted COVID-19 last week but has made a “full recovery.”

Last month, Travis and Kourtney tied the knot for the third time in Italy.