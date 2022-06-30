Travis Barker’s Pancreatitis Symptoms That Led to Hospitalization

Getty Images

Travis Barker was hospitalized with pancreatitis this week, and now there are new details about what happened.

According to the Mayo Clinic, pancreatitis is “inflammation of the pancreas,” and can cause symptoms like abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting.

A source tells People that Travis “was complaining of cramps.” Another insider added, "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were. Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk.”

Meanwhile, insiders also tell TMZ that doctors believe Travis’ pancreatitis stems from a recent colonoscopy.

Barker’s daughter Alabama, 16, showed some love for her dad on Instagram Stories with a photo of their hands side-by-side. She wrote, “Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you.”

On Tuesday, Travis first went to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center before he was transported via ambulance to Cedars-Sinai.

Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him.

Kardashian kept a low profile in a black hoodie and sweatpants.

Barker didn’t go into detail about the medical emergency, but tweeted on Tuesday, “God save me.”

It was unknown if the tweet was referencing his medical condition or the song "God Save Me" that he produced for Machine Gun Kelly, who performed with Travis' son Landon at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night.

Landon, who joined MGK for "Die in California,” posted videos from the performance on Instagram Stories. DailyMail.com reports he attended an after-party with MGK and Megan Fox, leaving with new girlfriend Charli D'Amelio.

Meanwhile, Alabama rushed to her dad's side in L.A.

At the time, she posted on Instagram Stories, "Please send your prayers," as well as a now-deleted TikTok photo of her holding Travis' hand in the hospital with the message "please say a prayer."

The hospitalization comes days after news broke that Kourtney was battling COVID-19 for the second time.

In a post on her lifestyle blog, Poosh, Kourtney revealed that she contracted COVID-19 last week but has made a “full recovery.”

Last month, Travis and Kourtney tied the knot for the third time in Italy.