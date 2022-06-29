Tim Allen Reacts to ‘Lightyear’ with Chris Evans (Exclusive)

Splash News

“Home Improvement” stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn are back in the shop on a quest for “More Power”!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with the two about their new series, which puts all kinds of tools to the test and showcases some of the most skilled makers around the country.

Tim also gave his thoughts on the new animated movie “Lightyear,” which stars Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear, the character Tim famously voiced in the “Toy Story” movies.

While he’s tried to stay out of the conversation, Allen commented, “This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies.”

Tim revealed that he first thought “Lightyear” would be a live action movie with “real humans.”

“Lightyear” is a prequel to “Toy Story,” so the other main character Woody is not in it!

“There’s really no ‘Toy Story,’ Buzz without Woody,” Allen noted. “It just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy.”

As for how “More Power” became a show, Tim dished, “Originally started with the executive producer, Kate Fox… She and I put together a show a long, long time ago. That was the precursor to ‘Last Man Standing.’ We were coming up with an idea, she and I, of how to support and acknowledge the people that do the things that do, the things that fix the things that make the things, it’s all the way down. The people that don’t have a political advantage or disadvantage, they just get the job done.”

Tim and Richard previously appeared together in “Home Improvement” in the ’90s. As for working together again, Richard joked, “The first couple of years are iffy.”

Tim added while referencing their “Home Improvement” characters, “Life imitates art. If it weren’t for Richard, we’d never finish anything... It’s just like Al and Tim Taylor, just kind of farting around.”

Richard chimed in, “We do fall into old patterns, but what’s wonderful is that we’ve had some years, you know, where we weren’t in that pattern and new things have happened and new ways of communicating. And boy, do we love to communicate. We love to argue with each other.”

When asked what they argue about, Richard said it’s usually about “knee-jerk” political positions.

Tim elaborated, “I don’t really have a position. I just like to know what everybody else’s position is. I’m not trying to prove the other guy wrong, I’m trying to understand and clarify. So my position is clear.”