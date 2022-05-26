Amber Heard & Camille Vasquez Have Another Intense Court Showdown

Getty Images

On Thursday, Amber Heard was called to the stand again in Johnny Depp’s $50-million defamation trial.

Heard’s team focused their questions on her countersuit against him.

When asked how her life has been affected after Depp’s previous lawyer Adam Waldman called her domestic abuse allegations “a hoax” in a DailyMail.com article in 2020, Heard said she’s been “harassed” and “humiliated,” adding, “People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day… People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me.”

She went on, “Johnny threatened, promised me that if I ever left him, he’d make me think of him every single day that I lived.”

Heard testified that she has to “relive the drama” daily, saying, “My hands shake, I wake up screaming, I have to live with the trauma and the damage done to me.”

According to Heard, she has “rules” for her and intimate partners on “how they can touch me” so she doesn’t have a “panic attack.”

“It’s been agonizing, painful, most humiliating thing I’ve had to go through.”

She stressed, “I just want Johnny to leave me alone… I’ve said that for years now.”

When asked what she hopes to reclaim after the trial, Heard answered, “Protecting the secret that I did for as long as I did has taken enough of my voice… I have the right to tell my story, I have the right to say what happened. I have the right to my voice and name.”

Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez then cross-examined Heard, questioning her about her version of the events that happened in Hicksville.

Vasquez brought up testimony from Heard’s former best friend Rocky Pennington, who did not corroborate her story that Depp grabbed a woman’s wrist and twisted it after she leaned on Amber.

Heard testified, “I’m not sure what part of that night she saw.”

Vasquez then brought up Heard’s testimony that Depp trashed their trailer after she brought him back there that same night.

Earlier this week, the manager at the trailer park, Morgan Knight, testified that Heard was the one who was upset and yelling at Depp. Heard testified, “I don’t know who that guy was or if he had any involvement in this. I know a lot of people have come out of the woodwork to be involved.”

Camille responded, “So you’re accusing Mr. Knight of committing perjury?”

Heard answered, “I’m not accusing anyone, I just don’t recognize that man. He wasn’t there, he doesn’t know what happened behind closed doors.”

When Vasquez mentioned Knight’s testimony that the trailer wasn’t trashed, Heard said, “He testified that a light fixture was broken.”

Vasquez then moved on to the day that Heard filed the restraining order in 2016. When Vasquez confronted Heard about allegedly alerting TMZ, she argued, “I did not call TMZ or any other news source or paparazzi.”

Vasquez then brought up testimony from a former employee of TMZ, who testified that he dispatched photogs to the courthouse that day to capture Heard’s alleged bruise on the right side of her face, saying, “That information must have come from your team, correct?”

Heard responded, “Absolutely not.”

Vasquez then questioned Heard about the video of Depp of attacking cabinets, calling the TMZ video an “incomplete” one versus the one shown in court. She said, “You edited out portions that made you look bad.”

Heard answered, “You’re very wrong about that… If I wanted to leak information, I could have done it in a more effective way.”

Vasquez also discussed Kate Moss’ testimony that she was never pushed down the stairs by Johnny.

Heard argued, “I had heard that rumor from multiple people. Of course that is what flashed through my head when my violent husband not only swung for me but all of a sudden for my sister. Of course I thought of that.”

She emphasized, “I did not expect her to show up or not expect her to show up. I didn’t matter. It did not change what I believed at the time when we were on the stairs and I thought he was going to kill my sister by pushing her down the stairs.”

Heard dismissed Vasquez’s suggestion that she was surprised by the amount of people who were testifying for Depp.

Vasquez mentioned several people’s testimony contradictory to Heard’s. Heard replied, “I know many people who will say whatever for him. That’s his power.”

Vasquez asked, “And risking jail time for committing perjury?”

Heard argued, “I have seen people do this time and time again.”

After Vasquez completed her cross-examination, Heard’s lawyer returned to ask her about alleged injuries that she suffered at the hands of Depp. He asked, “Did you ever fake an injury caused by Mr. Depp?” She insisted, “No.”

Her lawyer asked, “Did Mr. Depp abuse you physically?” Amber answered, “Yes.”