Kate Moss Testifies That Johnny Depp ‘Never Pushed Me’ Down the Stairs

Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss took the witness stand on Wednesday in the actor’s defamation case against Amber Heard.

Testifying via video from Gloucestershire, England, Moss told the court that he did not push her down the stairs while they were on vacation in Jamaica years ago.

Depp's attorney Benjamin Chew asked Kate about the rumored incident, and she told the court he “never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs,” adding, “He carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Kate, who dated Johnny from 1994-1997, was testifying as part of Johnny’s rebuttal to Amber’s testimony.

Earlier this month, Moss was referenced by Heard as she talked about a 2015 altercation between Depp and her sister Whitney Henriquez.

Heard testified that Henriquez was by a staircase “in the line of fire.”

She told the court, “[Whitney's] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."

She was referring to a rumor that Depp once pushed Moss down a flight of stairs, information Heard claimed she'd heard from two people.

Heard also admitted of Depp that she “swung at him,” adding, “In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn't landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him — like, actually hit him. Square in the face."

Heard noted that Depp “didn’t push my sisters down the stairs.”