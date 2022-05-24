Johnny Depp Suffers Legal Setback in Case Against Amber Heard

Getty Images

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were back in court today, where he suffered a legal setback.

He’s suing Amber for defamation and $50 million, and the judge has now refused his request to throw out Heard’s $100-million counterclaim against him.

The judge’s decision came after Amber’s final defense witness took the stand. Entertainment consultant Kathryn Arnold testified that Amber’s career was set to take off after her 2018 appearance with Jason Momoa in “Aquaman,” but Heard claims her ex launched a smear campaign to effectively end her career.

Arnold testified that between movie roles, endorsements, and other income, “It is very likely that Miss Heard should have earned between $45 and $50 million” over a five-year period.

As Depp’s rebuttal began, Walter Hamada from Warner Brothers testified about her role in “Aquaman 2.” He claimed that her compensation was not affected in any way by anything Johnny Depp said.

Hamada did reveal there was talk of recasting Amber in the second movie so they could find someone with “more natural chemistry with Jason Momoa.” He added, “The chemistry wasn't there.”

Tomorrow, Depp’s rebuttal will reportedly include his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss.

Earlier in the trial, Amber mentioned “Kate Moss and the stairs,” and now The New York Post reports that Moss is likely to appear via video to dispute stories that Johnny pushed her down some stairs in Jamaica when they dated years ago.

She is expected to testify that she slipped on the stairs while wearing flip-flops and that Johnny caught her and tended to her.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Court TV’s Chanley Painter, who weighed in on Moss’ upcoming testimony and news that Johnny will not be taking the stand again.