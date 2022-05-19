Charlize Theron Sparks Dating Rumors with Halle Berry’s Ex, Gabriel Aubry

Getty Images

Did Charlize Theron find a love connection with Halle Berry’s ex, Gabriel Aubry?

A source tells Us Weekly, “Charlize has been hooking up with Gabriel Aubry,” adding, “They’re very casual and enjoying each other.”

The insider insists the pair is taking it slow, saying the relationship is “nothing serious.”

This isn’t the first time the pair has sparked romance rumors.

Back in 2017, Charlize and Gabriel were photographed together in Santa Monica.

Theron, however, shut the story down during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

During a game of Plead the Fifth, she insisted, "No. I've never met him. I've met him for like three seconds, like, passing. I was just like 'hi!' because our kids go to the same school."

Charlize, who has dated other famous men like Sean Penn and Stuart Townsend, opened up about being single in an interview with Drew Barrymore.

On a September 2020 episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Theron said she hadn’t dated anyone for years.

“It is strange for people to kind of wrap their heads around it,” the Oscar winner said. “I’ve been on a few dates, but I haven’t dated anybody for over five years.”

She continued, “I mean, I’m open when friends of mine are like, ‘You should go on a date,’ [or,] ‘You should meet this guy.’ But I feel like I’m in a place in my life where you’ve gotta come with a lot of game… The kind of game that’s like — my life is really good, so you better be able to bring that and maybe better. Because I just won’t accept anything less.”

Theron said she is definitely not lonely. “I can honestly say this on my life: I don’t feel lonely. Once I had my children, it’s not that it replaces something or makes you less interested in [romance]… It’s a lot of work to be a parent and part of that is at the end of the day, I get in bed and I go, ‘Oh, my God, I wouldn’t want this day to be anything different.’”