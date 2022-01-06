Charlize Theron Posts Rare Photo with Daughter August

Charlize Theron rang in the new year enjoying a sweet mom moment with 7-year-old daughter August.

The actress shared a photo of the pair snuggled up on the couch together enjoying snooze. In the pic, the mom and daughter cuddle under a brightly colored floral blanket. Charlize wears a colorful top and August wears some high-tech shades.

Theron wrote in the caption, “New year, same energy. C’mon 2022, don’t be a b--ch!”

Charlize’s famous friends dropped some comments on the pic. Chelsea Handler shared, “Nice eye shades, auggie!” while January Jones, wrote, “Omg I got xander that eye mask massager thing for Xmas,” and Mary McCormack left three hearts.

Theron rarely posts about August and older sister Jackson, 10. In August, however, she did share a video of herself and her daughters jumping from a yacht. She wrote at the time, “Me and my girls 4 life 💜.”

The Oscar winner had previously shared a National Daughters Day tribute in September 2020. Along with a series of photos, she wrote, “My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses. I will never be the same. Happy #NationalDaughtersDay ❤️.”

