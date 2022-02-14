Charlize Theron’s ‘Mystery Man’ Revealed

On Sunday, Charlize Theron was spotted at the star-packed Super Bowl LVI with a “mystery man.”

Turns out it wasn’t what it looked like, though — he was just the husband of a friend.

Before any romance rumors could be started, Theron posted a pic of herself with the man in question at SoFi Stadium, writing on Instagram, “Super Bowl with my 'mystery man.' Thanks for letting me borrow your hubby Ash.”

Charlize and her friend were also shown on the big screen during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Rooting for the Rams, she wrote on Instagram, “You better werk #SBLVI #GoRams."

The Rams did put in the work, making a comeback to win the game 23-20.

Other big names to attend the game include Drake, Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, Shawn Mendes, Jenna Dewan and The Weeknd!

More than a year ago, Theron opened up on her dating life. During an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” she said, “I haven't dated anybody for over five years. I'm open when friends of mine are like, 'You should go on a date, you should meet this guy.'”

Theron last dated Sean Penn for two years, but they called it quits in 2015. Theron’s longest public relationship was with Stuart Townsend, who she dated for nine years until 2010.

Theron is open to meet people, but she wants someone who comes with “a lot of game.” She elaborated, “Not the kind of game that we think of, the kind of game where my life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better because I just won't accept anything less."

She noted that she wasn’t “lonely.” The mom of two continued. “Once I had my children, it's not that it replaces something, or that it makes you less interested in something else. I'm still firing on all cylinders. I just think your priorities are in a place that is of high demand; it's a lot of work to be a parent. Part of that is at the end of the day I get to bed and I think, 'Oh my God, I wouldn't want this day to be any different.' "

Theron is the mother of Jackson, 10, and August, 7.

Last month, Theron posted a rare photo of August and her snuggling up on the couch together. She wrote in the caption, “New year, same energy. C’mon 2022, don’t be a b--ch!”

Charlize’s famous friends dropped some comments on the pic. Chelsea Handler shared, “Nice eye shades, auggie!” while January Jones, wrote, “Omg I got xander that eye mask massager thing for Xmas,” and Mary McCormack left three hearts.

Theron tends to keep her life with August and Jackson off social media, but in August, however, she did share a video of herself and her daughters jumping from a yacht. She wrote at the time, “Me and my girls 4 life 💜.”

