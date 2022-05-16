Valerie Bertinelli Files for Divorce from Tom Vitale

Getty Images

Nearly six months ago, Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale went their separate ways.

Now, Bertinelli has filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years.

In court documents obtained by People magazine, Valerie cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The divorce could be a smooth one since the pair have a prenupitial agreement in place and have no children together.

Valerie was previously married to late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007.

Earlier this year, Bertinelli opened up on the split, telling People magazine, “We grew apart. The decision has nothing to do with my love for Ed. I wish Tom the best and I know he feels the same way about me.”

Eddie died in October 2020 at the age of 65 after a long battle with throat cancer.

In February, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Valerie and their son Wolfgang at the Grammys, where he was nominated for the first time!