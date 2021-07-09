Valerie Bertinelli Post Emotional Video After Troll Criticizes Her Weight, Plus: Stars Rally Around Her

Getty Images

Actress and Food Network host Valerie Bertinelli took to Instagram to share a powerful video after a troll criticized her weight.

The 61-year-old saw the comment while she was looking at her recipes online, and had a message for the person who said she “needed to lose weight.”

Valerie sarcastically told the troll, “Because, see, I don’t have a scale or I don’t have clothes that I’m trying to put on every day, and I don’t have mirrors, so I don’t see what’s become of me. So I needed that help to let me know that I need to lose weight.”

She added, “You’re not being helpful. Because when you see somebody who has put some weight on, my first thought is, ‘That person is obviously going through some things.'”

Bertinelli has certainly had a tough year. Aside from the pandemic, she lost her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen, the father of her son. Van Halen died of cancer in October.

Valerie insisted she wants to keep the weight off “but since I haven’t been successful with that my whole entire life — at 61, I’m still dealing with [it]. You think I’m not tired of it, lady?” she asked. “Not f–king helpful.”

She blasted trolls in the caption, too, writing, “Aren’t we tired of body shaming women yet?!”

After receiving support from fans and celebs, Valerie posted a thank you video, saying, “Good morning, thank you there is so much kindness out there. I certainly do not feel so alone anymore. It is the shame part that is hard to get rid of that stupid emotion that is absolutely useless, but I just wanted to say thank you.”

Her son Wolfgang was among her cheerleaders, writing in the comments, “You’re perfect the way you are, Ma. I love you ❤️ (also for no particular reason, what was that f--ker’s @ so I can harass them with memes?).”

Valerie’s “One Day at a Time” co-star Mackenzie Phillips showed her support, writing, “I’ve loved you forever. You’re beautiful and kind and you’re more than enough. You always have been. ❤️”

Demi Lovato wrote, “I love you. You said it yourself, you’re already enough AND whoever said that is hurting.. or not being shown enough compassion in their lives.. I’m sorry you had to deal w this. Here for you always 🙏🏼💞.”

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond told her, “This video is everything. Beautiful Valerie, you inspire, you encourage, and you make people feel like everything is good and right. You have done this your whole life. You win. ❤️❤️❤️”

Singer Michelle Branch shared, “❤️ you’re so beautiful and such an inspiration. I’ve been on the receiving end of comments like these so many times. Hell, half my life! It f--king hurts. Thank you for being vulnerable and authentic and always leading with such heart.”

Haylie Duff commented, “You are gorgeous and glorious! An inspiration to women everywhere ❤️ block that hater.”