May 15, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Married — For Real!
Just married — again!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married Sunday, TMZ reports, and this time, they had all the paperwork.
The lovebirds, who unofficially said "I do" in Las Vegas five weeks ago, were spotted in Santa Barbara, California, with a small group around them at a courthhouse. Kourtney was clad in a short, clingy white dress with a veil, while Travis was all in black. TMZ reports they were with her grandma and his father, among a select few others as they exchanged vows.
Afterward, the two sped off in a black lowrider adorned with a "JUST MARRIED" sign.
In case you worry that a Kardashian wasted an opportunity to have a lavish affair, the couple is planning a big ceremony in Italy.
At that point, we can congratulate them a third time!