Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Married (Report)

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, secretly tied the knot, TMZ reports.

The site says the wedding went down in Las Vegas around 1:30 a.m. Monday… and an Elvis impersonator officiated!

Sources say Kourtney and Travis were prepared, arriving with a marriage license, and that the chapel owner served as a witness.

They also kept the nuptials under wraps by bringing their own photographer and security for the ceremony.

The couple was in Vegas for the Grammys, where Travis performed with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz.

Insiders tell TMZ this will be one of “several” wedding celebrations for the couple.

Barker made a big splash when he popped the question in October. The drummer proposed amid a gorgeous display of roses and candles while the couple was in Montecito, California.

This is Kourtney’s first marriage (she was never married to ex Scott Disick), and Travis’ third. He was previously married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler.

Meanwhile, fans will be along for the ride as Kourtney and Travis share their relationship journey on the new Hulu series "The Kardashians," which debuts April 14.

In a trailer that dropped last month, we see a flash of Barker’s beach proposal before hearing Kourtney say, “Travis and I want to have a baby,” and then a clip of the pair in a doctor’s office as they start the process. Plus, later on, we see Kourtney lying in a hospital bed as Travis kisses her hand.