James Corden Announces ‘The Late Late Show’ Exit

James Corden is closing the curtain on his beloved “The Late Late Show.”

While he has extended his contract for a year, Corden will be exiting the show in the summer of 2023.

In a statement to Deadline, he said, “It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]."

“I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on,” Corden added. “I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

Corden has been hosting “The Late Late Show” for more than seven years. It premiered in March 2015.

Thanks to his segments like Carpool Karaoke, Drop the Mic, Spill Your Guts, and Crosswalk Musical, “The Late Late Show” was a hit, despite its late time slot, 12:30 a.m.

Following Corden’s decision, CBS CEO George Cheeks said, “Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online. From Crosswalk the Musical to the legendary Carpool Karaoke, and every unique comedy segment he introduced, James has truly reimagined many elements of the late night format.”

Cheeks continued, “He has also been the consummate network showman, entertaining audiences from his nightly perch at Television City as well as the Tony and Grammy stage. In my two years at CBS, I’ve had the privilege to see James’ creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer. We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on ‘The Late Late Show.’”

As for the possibility of moving back to the U.K., James told Deadline that he doesn’t have an answer yet. He added, “It’s something we think about and we talk about a lot, but we haven’t really made a decision on that yet. That’s the life side of things which we’ll figure out. I love living here. I love everything it’s given. My family and I have never taken this incredible adventure for granted. Every day I drive down Sunset to work and I just think, ‘I’m from High Wycombe.’”

Aside from hosting the show, Corden is also acting in movies like “Peter Rabbit,” “Cats,” and “The Prom,” so it won’t be a complete surprise if he adds more projects to his plate.

Without sharing too much, he said, “There’s still some other things that I feel I want to do. I’d like to try and write. There’s some [stories] I’d like to tell. I’d like to see if I’m capable of it. The fact that it’s terrifying is the reason to do it.”

Corden announced his exit a year ahead of time because of the cast and crew. He explained, “Out of respect for all of the [staff], I want to tell them that now and say that we can really go into this last year with absolute enthusiasm and passion and love. These shows are not built by one person. I’m very fortunate I get to work with some people whose talents and gifts just blow my mind.”

As for what he’ll miss when he wraps up his time on “The Late Late Show,” James commented, “I’ll miss the adrenaline of thinking, ‘Next week I’m going to jump out of a plane with Tom Cruise or in two weeks’ time, we’re going to drive around the White House in a car with Michelle Obama or sing 'Penny Lane' with Paul McCartney driving down Penny Lane."