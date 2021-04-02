James Corden Reveals He’s Dropped 20 Lbs. in 3 Months

Getty Images

TV personality James Corden is shedding the pounds, and it’s thanks to WW (formerly Weight Watchers).

In the past three months, Corden says he has lost 20 lbs.! He told People magazine, “I used to go on a crash diet every January. By April, any progress I had made at the beginning of the year was already out the window. With WW, it's a different story.”

"I can eat what I love, and the app, everything — it keeps me focused,” Corden added. “WW has changed my life without disrupting my life.”

Corden’s new ad for WW will start airing on Sunday.

Just a week ago, Corden showed off his slimmer figure while stepping out for some coffee in Brentwood, California.

Backgrid

In January, Corden announced his partnership with WW. In a clip, he said, “I'm fed up with the way I look, I'm fed up with being unhealthy, with 'this is the year I'm doing it.’ Because of that, over Christmas, I've eaten everything that's in the fridge because in my head in January I'm starting this diet and it'll be a success. And as you can see it hasn't."

As for what attracted him to WW, he noted that the brand focused “more about wellness, and health, and feeling better, rather than just trying to lose a load of weight."

He stressed, “I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family. I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and [I'm] out of breath after three minutes. The weight is not the issue, it's the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I'm going to take this year and work towards getting healthy."

In February, he opened up on the stigma of men going on diets. He told WW shareholder Oprah Winfrey, “As a man, it's historically seen as [not] very sexy to say that you're on a diet, or it's not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health… I actually think, I think it is the single most positive and sexy thing you can do to say, 'I would like to be a bit healthier. I would like to be the healthiest person to my family for my children. I would like to feel better.’”