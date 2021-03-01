James Corden Steps Out Looking Thinner After Starting WW

Splash News

A slimmed-down James Corden was spotted out in L.A. this weekend!

“The Late Late Show” host recently joined Oprah’s WW (formerly Weight Watchers) and it looks like it is paying off.

Corden was up for a Golden Globe on Sunday, and stepped out for some ice earlier in the day.

James looked casual and svelte in a black Celine sweatshirt, black shorts, white sneakers, and of course a mask.

The star was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for his movie “The Prom,” but lost out to Sacha Baron Cohen.