James Corden Reveals How Much Weight He Lost This Year

Getty Images

TV personality James Corden has been on a weight-loss journey.

Corden revealed that he has lost 28 lbs. in 2021! In a statement to People, the WW ambassador shared, “I am down 28 pounds since the start of the year, and for the first time, the weight I've lost hasn't come back. It's game-changing and I feel incredible."

James credited WW’s new PersonalPoints program with helping him lose weight by teaching him “how to eat and live healthier in a way that's manageable for me."

Corden said that in the past, he would gain weight during the holiday season, but not this year! “This time of year has traditionally been a struggle for me when it comes to healthy living but I'm entering the holiday season more confident than ever. It's my favorite time of year, and it's so liberating to know that I can still enjoy the foods I love most and never deprive myself."

Along with reframing his approach to health and wellness, Corden noted, “What's working for me is realizing this isn't a temporary solution, this is a new way of life.”

In June, James opened up to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about his weight loss. While promoting “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” he admitted, “I’ve tried them all, Terri. I’ve done every single one — shake in the morning, shake at night. I’ve done a lot.”