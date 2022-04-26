Soleil Moon Frye & Jason Goldberg Finalize Divorce

Getty Images

Nearly two years after calling it quits, Soleil Moon Frye, 45, and her producer ex Jason Goldberg have reached a divorce settlement.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, they finalized their divorce on April 22.

As part of their divorce agreement, Goldberg will fork over $18,996 per month to Frye in spousal support and $17,281 in child support.

With spousal and child support, he’ll be paying her over $35,000 per month.

The two will share joint custody of their four children together: Poet, 16, Jagger, 13, Lyric, 8, and Story, 5.

As part of the settlement, Frye will take ownership of their family home in Venice, California, but she’ll pay Goldberg $631,000 for it.

They’ll share royalties from “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and the 2021 reboot of “Punky Brewster.”

Frye will not need to split any royalties from her work on “Saved by the Bell,” “The Wonder Years,” or the original “Punky Brewster.”

In December 2020, Soleil and Jason separated after 22 years of marriage.

In a statement, her rep told People magazine, “Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year. Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion."

Just days before the separation announcement, Soleil celebrated Christmas with their four kids without any mention of Jason. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy happy day after Christmas to all. Sending everyone so much love. So grateful to be safe & cuddled up with these loves. As my girls and I love to say along with my life long friend forever @jennydianelewis 'It is one day closer to Christmas' Hope you are well. This room may represent some feelings of 2020 . Xx 💜."

Soleil is now dating Crazy Town singer Seth Binzer aka Shifty Shellshock, who was also her childhood friend.

She recently told Page Six, “I’ve known Seth since 8th grade and we’ve been friends our whole lives. We hadn’t seen each other for many years and then reconnected as adults.”

Last year, E! News confirmed that the two were in a relationship. A source shared, “Seth is the happiest he's ever been. They have a lot of mutual friends. They inspire each other."

Another insider said to People magazine, “Seth is really happy that the two of them reconnected, and he is excited about the future."