Charlie Sheen Responds to Soleil Moon Frye’s Hookup Revelation

Actor Charlie Sheen is speaking out after Soleil Moon Frye went public about their hookup years ago.

He told Us Weekly via his publicist Jeff Ballard, “She’s a good egg. I wish Soleil well in this resurgence of hers.”

Frye revealed the news in her Hulu documentary “Kid 90,” but Sheen admitted he hasn’t watched it yet. “It’s on my list to watch and very near the top,” he said.

The actress, who also stars in the new “Punky Brewster” reboot, revealed in the doc that Charlie was her “first consensual sexual experience.”

She was 18 and Sheen was 29 when they got together, and she describes him as “so kind and loving.”

Reading from a journal entry dated December 18, 1994, she says in the film, “It’s been the most strange and incredible day ever,” while referring to Sheen as her version of Carrie Bradshaw’s “Mr. Big,” from “Sex and the City.”

Frye gushes, “He’s somebody I’ve had a crush on for years. He’s a person that intrigues me and excites me.”

Soleil opened up further to USA Today, explaining, “He was really kind to me, and I can only speak to my experience and my story with him. In opening the diaries and reading back the diary entries, it was very sweet and he had been really kind to me and treated me really beautifully. And for all these years afterward, in some of the most pivotal moments in my life, has checked in and (lent) his support.”

In the doc, the star also shares a nonconsensual experience she had at 17.

She told the L.A. Times, “Even now, I’m still trying to put the pieces together of experiences that I didn’t really completely understand. Only now do I know what [date rape drug] GHB is. I’d just pushed that all down, and I don’t think I ever thought I would really share or confront it. But I wanted to find forgiveness — both for the people involved and for the little girl who felt in some way responsible for any shame or pain.”