Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘The View’ Absence Explained

Earlier this week, “The View” host Joy Behar announced that Whoopi Goldberg will be taking a leave of absence!

Behar shared, “If you're wondering where Whoopi is, the girl's got a movie she's making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she's doing. So she's gone for a while."

Goldberg will return to “The View” on May 2.

While Whoopi is gone, political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffith has been filling in.

Whoopi is in Scotland, where she is filming the Prime Video limited series “Anansi Boys,” in which she plays the villain Bird Woman.

Goldberg recently said about the project, which is based on the fantasy novel of the same name, “I have been a fan of this book for a very long time. When Neil Gaiman told me it was being brought to the screen, I did everything I could to be part of it to help make people aware of Anansi and all his magic."

She’ll be working on the series with Fiona Shaw, CCH Pounder and L. Scott Caldwell.