Whoopi Goldberg Suspended from ‘The View’

ABC

After making controversial comments about the Holocaust that were widely branded as anti-Semitic, Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks from “The View.”

In a statement, ABC News president Kim Godwin said, “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

Goldberg was absent from Wednesday’s episode of “The View.” Co-host Joy Behar opened the show, acknowledging Whoopi’s absence, saying, “You all saw the news. Whoopi will be back here in two weeks. Okay. Tara Setmayer has returned to cohost."

On Monday, Goldberg drew criticism after she argued that the Holocaust wasn’t “about race,” but about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

In response to Whoopi’s comments, co-host Ana Navarro said, “But it’s about white supremacists going after Jews."

Whoopi argued, “But these are two white groups of people... The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, Jews, it’s each other."

Later that day, Goldberg apologized on Twitter, writing, “I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

The following day, Whoopi apologized again on “The View.” She said, “I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined, because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention. I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful, and it helped me understand some different things."