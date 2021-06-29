Whoopi Goldberg’s Health Update After Being Absent from ‘The View’ for a Week

ABC

Whoopi Goldberg, 65, has been absent from “The View” for a week — but she’s finally back!

On Tuesday, Goldberg explained her absence, saying, “I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica, which is basically a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg. I'm telling you, it's like a bad boyfriend... a bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me."

“There I was, trying to move my leg — impossible to do," Whoopi added. "It was really horrible. But I'm glad to be here."

To help her move better, Whoopi is relying on a walker. She said, “I have a walker, which kind of freaked me out. I didn't know that I needed it. And you know what? My first step with the walker, this is my new best friend. I'm just gliding along. So, that's what happened to me. I'm told that it comes out of nowhere."

After Goldberg opened up about her health, “The View” co-host Joy Behr noted that she has suffered sciatica when she was younger, due to stress.

While Behr told Goldberg to “be careful,” she pointed out that Whoopi looked “well-rested.”

Whoopi quipped, “Well, what can you do? I'm laying in a hospital room. I've turned into this little old Black lady. It's really strange."