Celebrity News April 04, 2022
Kanye West Reportedly Drops Out of Coachella
Kanye West is no longer a Coachella headliner, TMZ reports.
Sources tell the site that West has pulled the plug on his performance at the music festival, which kicks off April 15. He was set to play April 17 and 24.
Travis Scott was reportedly going to join Ye onstage, but TMZ has learned he won’t be performing either.
Kanye West Won't Perform at Grammys Due to 'Concerning Online Behavior'View Story
The festival was postponed and canceled the past two years due to the pandemic. It’s now coming back in full force with remaining headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia. No word yet on who will replace Kanye.
Kanye’s camp has not confirmed the news, but Page Six did report on Friday that West was “going away to get help” after publicly feuding with wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
A source close to Kardashian told the outlet, “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”
Kim Kardashian Talks Protecting Kanye and Taking the ‘High Road’View Story
Kanye was recently suspended from Instagram after lashing out at Kim and Davidson.
The insider noted that it is not known if West plans to go to a treatment center of some kind.
In response to the report, West’s rep told Page Six, “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”