Kanye West Won't Perform at Grammys Due to 'Concerning Online Behavior'

Kanye West won't be performing at the Grammys April 3 — and his rep says it is because of his "concerning online behavior."

Variety reports the artist's own rep confirmed a Blast report that he had been disinvited from performing at the Grammys, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah, who West has attacked online.

Rapper The Game was quick to defend Kanye and to slam the Grammys, claiming the development was just more proof of systemic racism.

"The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming," The Game wrote on Instagram. "Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions…. We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially. Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you’re ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole…. I for one, have never been scared to speak my mind even understanding what the consequences may be. I can’t sleep at night knowing I was quiet about issues burning holes in my heart or narratives incorrectly pushed by the mass agenda to create a mind set that the person at hand is krazy or has issues internally that are beyond repair."

West was previously locked out of Instagram on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

Over the past several weeks, the rapper has lashed out at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others, including Noah and D.L. Hughley.

A spokesperson from Instagram’s parent company Meta tells TMZ that some of the rapper’s recent posts would qualify as hate speech, harassment, and bullying.

During the suspension, he was not able to post any new messages, to drop comments, or to send direct messages, among other restrictions.

TMZ caught up with Kanye's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox, who said, "Kanye is harmless."

In a new Q&A airing April 13, Kim Kardashian reportedly talks with Ellen DeGeneres about taking the "high road" when it comes to her ex-husband's rants

The estranged couple share four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, and Ellen points out in the chat, “You always protect him because of the kids, and I think that is a beautiful thing.”