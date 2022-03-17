Kim Kardashian Talks Protecting Kanye and Taking the ‘High Road’

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce is playing out in the public eye, with Kanye even being suspended from Instagram this week after lashing out at Kim, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others.

In a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, set to air April 13, Kim says she’s all about taking the “high road.”

The estranged couple share four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, and Ellen pointed out, “You always protect him because of the kids, and I think that is a beautiful thing.”

Kardashian nodded, saying, “Thank you. I think that is just who I am and I always saw such a good example in my mom and dad in their relationship so I am always just hopeful. No matter what goes on, it is the father of my kids, I will always be protective. I always want my kids to see the best of the best so I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and just do what is best for the kids.”

She added, “Take the high road.”

Kim also sees this experience as a life lesson, explaining, “This was put in my life for a reason… I try to sit still sometimes and say, ‘Okay, what is this lesson what am I meant to learn from it and how can I just like get through it?’”

Kardashian added, “I just live my life the way that I think is right that I feel is right in my soul and just push forward and do the best that I can,” saying any time things aren’t going her way she tries “to learn, move on and be a good person.”

In another clip from Kim’s interview with Ellen, she opened up about moving on with Davidson. The pair recently made their relationship Instagram official and he had her name branded on his chest! Not to mention, he got multiple tattoos in her honor.

Kim explained, “Yeah, he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got, but the Kim one is not a tattoo, it is actually a branding… He wanted to do something that was really different.”

Davidson is in the process of having his arm and neck tattoos removed, so Kim said he told her, “I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up and I just wanted it there as, like, a scar on me.”

Kardashian didn’t confirm how many tattoos he has dedicated to her, but confessed her favorite is on his upper chest and says, “My girl is a lawyer.”

When Ellen told her, “You deserve to be happy,” adding that she had noticed a shift in Kim and a different side of her these days. Kim told her, “I encourage my friends and the people I love to be happy, and I went for it. I went for it, I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s, f**k it… just go for it, find your happiness.’ I went for it, and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever.”

The appearance comes on the heels of the Kardashian family’s big interview with Variety last week, in which Kim revealed their new Hulu show “The Kardashians” won’t feature Pete, but that she will reveal “all the details” about how they met.