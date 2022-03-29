Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Expecting Baby #7

Getty Images

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are going to be parents again!

On Tuesday, Hilaria took to Instagram to break the news that they are expecting their seventh child.

Along with posting a video of her family, she wrote, “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛.”

The video, which is set to the iconic song “I Love You Baby,” was the moment when Alec and Hilaria told their “excited” kids that they were getting a new sibling.

She added, “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise… Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life.” Our love to you and your loved ones ❤️.”

Alec reposted Hilaria's post on his Instagram.

In a statement to People, the couple said, “We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling.”

Alec and Hilaria are already the parents of daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.

Alec is also the father of Ireland, 26, his daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Earlier this month, Hilaria announced her break from social media. She wrote on Instagram, “I promise I’ll be back. I love you all and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up. I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok.”

Hilaria had a message for her followers, saying, “Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you. See you soon.”

Last year, “Extra” spoke with Alec about his big family with Hilaria, saying, “We’ve had six kids in seven years.”

Alec dished on his podcast with Hilaria called “What’s One More,” saying, “It's really about health and mental health. It's about having conversations with people, especially coming out of COVID where people are very challenged emotionally.”

Hilaria has been open about her pregnancy struggles in the past.