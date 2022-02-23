Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Blames Alec Baldwin in First Look at ‘Today’ Interview

Halyna Hutchins’ husband Matt Hutchins is sitting down for his first TV interview.

In October, Alec Baldwin, an actor and producer on the film, fired the gun that killed the cinematographer and wounded writer-director Joel Souza on the set in New Mexico.

In the teaser for his interview with Hoda Kotb for “Today,” Hutchins expressed how upset he was watching Baldwin speak on the tragedy in his sit-down with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in December.

Hutchins told Kotb, “Watching him, I just felt so angry. I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.”

In Baldwin’s interview, the actor argued, “Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property. Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

In Baldwin’s account, he “didn’t pull the trigger.” He explained, “I cock the gun. I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’ And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off. I let go of the hammer of the gun, the gun goes off.”

He insisted, “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them.”

When asked if he is putting the majority of the blame on Alec, Matt answered, “The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me.”

He noted, “But gun safety was not the only problem on that set. There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced and there’s multiple responsible parties.”

Earlier this month, Halyna’s family and estate they are suing Baldwin and other “Rust” filmmakers involved in the on-set shooting.

Matt filed a wrongful death suit, claiming that Baldwin “recklessly shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie ‘Rust.’”

The complaint, obtained by “Extra,” alleges that Baldwin “and the other Defendants in this case failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie ‘Rust,’ with fatal consequences.”

The complaint continues, “Halyna deserved to live and the Defendants had the power to prevent her death if they only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations.”

The complaint reads, “This lawsuit seeks justice for the losses of her survivors and to hold responsible those who caused her tragic death.”

The document also claims the production was “riddled with breaches of safety protocols that resulted in the presence of live ammunition on the set.”

Along with punitive damages, Halyna’s estate is seeking funeral and burial expenses, and compensatory damages for “the loss of love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, protection, affection, society, guidance, training, assistance and moral support.”

Hutchins left behind Matthew and their son Andros, 9.

In a press conference announcing the lawsuit, the family’s lawyer Brian Panish said, “He lost his long-term wife who was the love of his life, and his son lost a mother. It never should have happened.”

The family’s legal team has also released an animated video of what they think happened leading up to the tragic incident.

Panish added, “We went to the scene, we assessed the scene with experts, and we really dug into what we could. I think the video explains why Mr. Baldwin and others were responsible and are responsible for safety on the job site and why their reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures led to the death of Halyna Hutchins.”

In a statement to “Extra,” Aaron Dyer, a lawyer for Baldwin and his fellow producers, responded to the lawsuit, arguing that “any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false.”

“Everyone’s hearts and thoughts remain with Halyna’s family as they continue to process this unspeakable tragedy. We continue to cooperate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the ‘Rust’ set in the first place,” Dyer continued.