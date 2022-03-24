Cole Sprouse Talks Turning 30 and ‘Riverdale’ Season 7

Getty

Cole Sprouse has much to celebrate… his new movie “Moonshot,” his show “Riverdale,” and his 30th birthday!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Cole about turning 30, as well as rumors that “Riverdale” will end after Season 7.

Cole and his twin brother Dylan are celebrating their 30th birthday in August, and he told “Extra” they already have an “incredible idea planned.”

Joined by his “Moonshot” co-star Lana Condor, Sprouse was “nervous” to say more about his birthday plans because he doesn’t “want the spot to get blown up.”

He is “excited” about turning 30. Referencing the end of “Riverdale,” he said, “With the finality of the show, I'm gonna get a ton of freedom right when I hit 30, which is awesome, awesome.”

“I've worked since I was eight months old,” Cole emphasized. “I feel like now I get to enjoy the fruits of my labor a little bit, which will be great.”

Speaking of “Riverdale,” the show has been renewed for a seventh season.

Will Season 7 be the last?

He answered, “I don’t know, to be honest. We received the episodes pretty shortly before we start filming them.”

Lana had her idea of how the show should end, joking, “Lana Condor is gonna come in, she’s gonna be a guest star in ‘Riverdale.’ She’s gonna just blow the whole popsicle stand.”

Cole chimed in, “Actually, we’ve already done something [like that]. I think if you and I sat down and punched a bunch of random letters on the keyboard and it’s the most wild thing ever, you’d be like, ‘Oh man, we’ve already done this once?’”

Then Lana asked Cole if he has superpowers on “Riverdale,” in which he responded, “I’m not telling you!”

Without saying much more about his character Jughead, Cole noted that he was taking a “vow of silence.”

Cole and Lana were more than open to talk about “Moonshot.”

Calling it a “joyful” set, Lana commented, “I think that when you do get a cast that works very well together, it is truly such a joy and makes a huge difference in your work environment. We had a lot of fun.”

Cole added, “I think most of our days were spent laughing at whatever improv was coming up, off the top of people's minds and I think we laughed enough to extend our lifespan like three or four years.”

Lana recalled meeting Cole for the first time at a magazine shoot. She said, “He photographed me for, I believe, The Wall Street Journal… One of the things that you had all the models do was scream… it was pushing me way out of my comfort level, but it was cool.”

Cole revealed his first impression of Lana, calling her “incredibly sweet.”

As for their zero gravity scenes, Lana and Cole had “different” experiences. While Lana enjoyed “going up and down,” Cole explained why it was more “painful” for him, saying, “The harness rests in some areas… that I would prefer that it didn’t… When you're dangling, you know, for four to five hours from a very particular area, eventually, you go, ‘This is doing some long-term damage.’”