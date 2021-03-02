New Couple Alert? Cole Sprouse & Ari Fournier Hold Hands

Backgrid

“Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse, 28, is sparking some new dating rumors!

Over the weekend, Sprouse was photographed walking hand in hand with model Ari Fournier while taking in the sights of Vancouver.

Along with having brunch in the Gastown neighborhood, the pair were seen taking a walking tour of the city where “Riverdale” is mostly filmed.

The two kept it comfortable for their outing, with Ari opting for Converse shoes, a turtleneck, lounge pants, and a leather trench coat, while Cole wore a navy sweater and a gray coat.

Cole isn’t following anyone on Instagram, but Ari is following him.

In October, Sprouse was seen getting up close and personal with model Reina Silva in Vancouver. Along with holding hands, Cole was seen kissing Reina on the cheek as they headed out for dinner together.

Backgrid

Last year, Cole confirmed his split from “Riverdale” co-star Lili Reinhart after two years together. He wrote on Instagram, “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter.”

In a recent interview with Refinery 29, Reinhart opened up about her life in quarantine after the split.

“My therapist [told] me, 'Your body's going through withdrawal from love. You're used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you're with.' In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, 'Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again.'”